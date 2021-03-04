First Alert Weather: Basking in Sunshine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s beginning to feel a bit more like early spring across the Wisconsin River Valley. Sunshine will be common from start to finish today across the region but it is going to be a bit cooler. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper 30s to near 40.

A starlit sky and chilly tonight. Lows range from the low to mid teens north, to the mid teens to around 20 in Central Wisconsin. You will need the shades again for tomorrow and Saturday with a good deal of sunshine. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 30s, while rebounding to the low 40s on Saturday. Sunshine will mix with clouds on Sunday, but still dry. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperatures continue to moderate for Monday and Tuesday. Some sun on Monday with highs close to 50. Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun with a chance of rain showers toward evening. No less, with a southwesterly wind, afternoon temperatures may approach record highs in parts of the region. Highs in the mid 50s.

A cold front is expected to work through the Badger State Tuesday night into Wednesday. Times of rain and a chance of a thunderstorm. No strong or severe storms are expected and at this time a First Alert Weather Day is not expected to be needed due to any storm risks, nor due to heavy rainfall. No less, we will continue to monitor how this storm system comes together in the next few days. Still mild on Wednesday and breezy with highs in the low 50s. Partly cloudy and cooler next Thursday with highs in the low 40s.

