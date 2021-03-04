Advertisement

Colby School District celebrates first round of Moderna vaccine

The Colby School District is one step closer to normal after receiving its first round of the...
The Colby School District is one step closer to normal after receiving its first round of the Moderna vaccine.(wsaw)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Colby School District is one step closer to normal after receiving its first round of the Moderna vaccine. The Clark County Health Department administered nearly 170 doses of the vaccine between the Colby and Abbotsford school districts Wednesday.

“What public health is about is prevention. So we’re really happy to be a piece of the prevention,” Clark County Health Director Brittany Mews said.

The vaccines were not only celebrated by the staff who received them but also student’s families who called them a relief.

“It’s wonderful, for us it makes people feel a lot better about being back in school,” Colby School District superintendent Steve Kolden said.

“Families, parents, kids, even just our staff feeling comfortable that coming back to school is safe. That’s all we want for our kids,” Colby Elementary staff member Melissa McConnell said.

If the vaccines prove to be effective for the school district, the superintendent says they will makes steps to draw back on certain safety measures.

“Lighten our restrictions such as masks, hopefully, we can get that going. With any luck, we’ll be back to school in the fall like we were in 2019-2020,” Kolden said.

Giving students and staff a chance to focus more on what’s happening inside the classroom.

“Giving us that peace of mind that we are safe and we can have our students here,” Colby EL teacher Jessica Wolf said.

Since the vaccine given to the district was the Moderna vaccine, the health department will be returning to give the second shot in four weeks.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are recommending Amy Chulin-Carpenter be charged with attempted second-degree...
Bond set at $250K for suspect in Nekoosa shooting
Rika poses for a photo.
Police discuss recent large-scale drug busts spanning multiple central Wisconsin counties
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Sign hanging on the door of Heavens to Betsy.
You Know You’re From...Stevens Point: Heavens to Betsy

Latest News

Wedding businesses bouncing back in 2021.
Wedding businesses looking for major turn around in 2021
Woman helping elderly man
New Alzheimer’s Association report revels racial disparities in Alzheimer’s and dementia care
Coalition of mental health organizations unify to create a roadmap to tackle the crisis.
Coalition creates a unified vision for transforming mental health and substance abuse care
Coach Joe Gallion shares how wrestling developed his life skills and how he is passing those...
Resiliency through wrestling