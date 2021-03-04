Colby School District celebrates first round of Moderna vaccine

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Colby School District is one step closer to normal after receiving its first round of the Moderna vaccine. The Clark County Health Department administered nearly 170 doses of the vaccine between the Colby and Abbotsford school districts Wednesday.

“What public health is about is prevention. So we’re really happy to be a piece of the prevention,” Clark County Health Director Brittany Mews said.

The vaccines were not only celebrated by the staff who received them but also student’s families who called them a relief.

“It’s wonderful, for us it makes people feel a lot better about being back in school,” Colby School District superintendent Steve Kolden said.

“Families, parents, kids, even just our staff feeling comfortable that coming back to school is safe. That’s all we want for our kids,” Colby Elementary staff member Melissa McConnell said.

If the vaccines prove to be effective for the school district, the superintendent says they will makes steps to draw back on certain safety measures.

“Lighten our restrictions such as masks, hopefully, we can get that going. With any luck, we’ll be back to school in the fall like we were in 2019-2020,” Kolden said.

Giving students and staff a chance to focus more on what’s happening inside the classroom.

“Giving us that peace of mind that we are safe and we can have our students here,” Colby EL teacher Jessica Wolf said.

Since the vaccine given to the district was the Moderna vaccine, the health department will be returning to give the second shot in four weeks.

