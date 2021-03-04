Actress Tamera Mowry-Housely talks about creating balance within your family during the pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Telehealth for mental health and specialty visits are spiking at over 500% compared to last year alone. Many parents had to give up their careers or reduce job responsibilities in 2020 to stay home with their children.

Many parents have taken on the role of ‘chief worry officer’ when it comes to the health of their family. Actress, producer, host and mom Tamera Mowry-Housely knows all too well how challenging the past year amid the pandemic has been. She joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Thursday to share tips on how she has found balance during this challenging time -- between kids’ school schedules, work schedule and everything in between.

“I realized that if we were going to find balance, it was really important to kind of shed a spotlight on our overall physical health and our mental health to make sure we had those in check,” Mowry-Housely said.

She has partnered with Teladoc, the world leader in virtual care. It gives you 24/7 access to U.S.-licensed doctors who specialize in a variety of fields, for non-emergency conditions. Teledoc doctors diagnose, treat and prescribe medication when needed, from wherever you are. Teladoc is covered by most major insurers.

“A lot of the times you’re so focused on helping other people that you forget to look inward,” Mowry-Housely added. “And it’s ok to not be okay. It’s okay to say, ‘I think I need a little help here.’ I’m not afraid to ask for it.”

