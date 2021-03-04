Advertisement

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housely talks about creating balance within your family during the pandemic

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Telehealth for mental health and specialty visits are spiking at over 500% compared to last year alone. Many parents had to give up their careers or reduce job responsibilities in 2020 to stay home with their children.

Many parents have taken on the role of ‘chief worry officer’ when it comes to the health of their family. Actress, producer, host and mom Tamera Mowry-Housely knows all too well how challenging the past year amid the pandemic has been. She joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Thursday to share tips on how she has found balance during this challenging time -- between kids’ school schedules, work schedule and everything in between.

“I realized that if we were going to find balance, it was really important to kind of shed a spotlight on our overall physical health and our mental health to make sure we had those in check,” Mowry-Housely said.

She has partnered with Teladoc, the world leader in virtual care. It gives you 24/7 access to U.S.-licensed doctors who specialize in a variety of fields, for non-emergency conditions. Teledoc doctors diagnose, treat and prescribe medication when needed, from wherever you are. Teladoc is covered by most major insurers.

Learn more: https://www.teladoc.com/

“A lot of the times you’re so focused on helping other people that you forget to look inward,” Mowry-Housely added. “And it’s ok to not be okay. It’s okay to say, ‘I think I need a little help here.’ I’m not afraid to ask for it.”

Watch the entire conversation with Tamera by clicking on the video above.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are recommending Amy Chulin-Carpenter be charged with attempted second-degree...
Bond set at $250K for suspect in Nekoosa shooting
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Rika poses for a photo.
Police discuss recent large-scale drug busts spanning multiple central Wisconsin counties
Water reservoir. A large plastic barrel that collects rainwater.
Wausau moves forward with plan to implement rain barrel program
Wisconsin Rapids man charged with tax crimes

Latest News

Local theatre group gets fundraising help from star
Local theatre group gets fundraising help from star
Town of Rib Mountain mulls possibility of becoming city or village
Town of Rib Mountain mulls possibility of becoming city or village
Friday's Forecast
First Alert Weather: Basking in Sunshine
Central Wisconsin Area Community Theatre raising funds
A Stevens Point theatre receives help in raising funds from actress Kathy Kinney