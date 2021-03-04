19 cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of COVID-19 variants in Wisconsin has more than tripled Thursday since the last time the Department of Health Services updated their data.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk announced there are now 19 total cases of the UK variant in the state during a news conference Thursday. The DHS COVID-19 dashboard had last updated on Feb. 25, saying there were only six cases. The UK variant can spread more rapidly than the regular strain of COVID-19.

“We must each do everything we can to stop the spread,” Willems Van Dijk said. “For those of you who are eligible, please get your vaccine and for all of us who are still waiting, we need to continue doing what we know works.” Willems Van Dijk listed washing your hands, wearing a mask and staying home to prevent spreading COVID-19.

