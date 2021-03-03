Yes, you can donate blood after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s what you need to know.

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - You’ve reached out to Newschannel 7 to ask whether you can donate blood after getting the COVID-19 vaccine or safely receive blood from someone who got the vaccine.

The answer is yes. You can donate blood after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Blood centers say there are a few things you should know first.

At Versiti Blood Center, they ask that people who got the vaccine wait two full days for any arm soreness or side effects to dissipate.

“We only do a two-day deferral for when you get the vaccine, and we only do that just so we want to make sure no one has any side effects, because people can have anything from arm pain to not feeling well,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president and senior medical director of Versiti.

Dr. Waxman explains that the shot helps you form antibodies. It does not give you the virus.

“These are not vaccines that are what they call ‘live attenuated viruses,’” he said.

Receiving blood from a donor who had the vaccine won’t affect your body.

But the blood people donate is tested for many live viruses a recipient could get from it.

“For years, we’ve been testing for the HIV virus, we test for Hepatitis B, we test for Hepatitis C, we test for West Nile Virus, we test for the Zika virus. For Wisconsin donors we test for a tick-borne infection called Babesia… so that way we can prevent that spread in a transfusion,” he said.

“Thankfully, for the blood supply, COVID is not transmitted by blood, it’s more on the respiratory side,” said Justin Kern, communications director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

At Versiti and the Red Cross, giving convalescent plasma is one way to help COVID patients. But you can only give it if you’ve had the actual virus, not the vaccine. All donors are tested for antibodies prior to donating, and COVID antibodies will only show up if the person had an infection.

“Basically, it’s the antibodies in a person who’s recovered, being used to treat someone who’s actively infected. We were finding, for a period of time, that 16 to 18% of all donors coming to us were positive for COVID antibodies, that many people had been exposed to COVID, a bunch of them didn’t even know that. But we found a whole new group of donors from our own testing,” he said.

If you’re giving blood at the Red Cross, you will need to know which vaccine you got, or wait a while.

“We are asking that if you don’t know which vaccine you got, that you wait 2 weeks. And if that means rescheduling, that’s okay. But in most cases, there’s no deferral time for people who received the COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they’re symptom-free and feeling healthy,” Kern said.

The Red Cross encourages donors to bring the vaccine card they receive when they get the shot. Kern explained that donating blood shortly after a vaccine won’t affect your body’s immune response or compromise the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Kern and Dr. Waxman say there’s still a daily need for blood, platelets and convalescent plasma. Versiti says their donation from blood drives at businesses and schools is down 47% year-over-year. Both centers emphasized the need for O positive and O negative blood, the universal donor.

Both Versiti and the Red Cross offer more information about donating on their websites.

