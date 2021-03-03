Wisconsin Rapids man charged with tax crimes
Published: Mar. 3, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 71-year-old Wisconsin Rapids faces 3 years in federal prison for tax fraud after investigators said he filed false federal income tax returns for customers.
Investigators said the alleged crimes occurred while James Canfield operated Plover-based Advanced Accounting Concepts, Inc. It was a tax return preparation business. The indictment alleges that Canfield claimed false deductions by reporting false income and losses.
