Wisconsin Rapids man charged with tax crimes

(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 71-year-old Wisconsin Rapids faces 3 years in federal prison for tax fraud after investigators said he filed false federal income tax returns for customers.

Investigators said the alleged crimes occurred while James Canfield operated Plover-based Advanced Accounting Concepts, Inc. It was a tax return preparation business. The indictment alleges that Canfield claimed false deductions by reporting false income and losses.

