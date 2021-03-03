Wedding businesses looking for major turn around in 2021

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Weddings took a back seat in 2020 when COVID-19 forced many non-essential businesses to close down. According to Marathon County records, there was a drop in licenses and weddings held in Marathon County from 2019-2020. In 2019 there were 682 licenses given and 727 weddings. In 220 there were 18 fewer licenses and 66 fewer weddings.

Those effects had a direct and major impact on local wedding-dependent businesses. The Rothschild pavilion lost over 22 weddings while they were closed.

“We pretty much had the pavilion closed from the middle of March to the end of August. So that’s about five and a half months. It was just over $40,000 that we lost having to close for that long,” Rothschild administrator Gary Olsen said.

Bridal stores also took a large hit in the summer of 2020. But once things began to open, wedding dates moved around.

“They either pushed it into fall last year, or they’re pushing it into this summer or fall,” Thelma’s co-owner Brook VanVuren said.

Things are looking up for the wedding-dependent businesses. Thelma’s already has booked out most of their summer, and are also taking care of some of the wedding orders that were moved in 2020.

“Brides coming in needing to receive alterations from last year after having to postpone their wedding, we’ve seen a little increase in that,” VanVuren said.

The Rothschild Pavilion is also getting major attention. The venue is keeping its capacity to 275 people, but they only have two weekends open in all of 2021, and some filling up in 2022.

“People will drive as far as Milwaukee to get married here, maybe even farther. This is a great venue to get married in and people love it,” Olsen said.

