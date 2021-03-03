Advertisement

Wausau moves forward with plan to implement rain barrel program

Water reservoir. A large plastic barrel that collects rainwater.
Water reservoir. A large plastic barrel that collects rainwater.(123RF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau is in the early stages of implementing a rain barrel program. Tuesday, the Wausau Water Works commission approved a motion to bring the sustainable practice to Wausau.

Many cities in the U.S. have rain barrel programs in place. When a homeowner installs a rain barrel they disconnect their roof’s rain spout and redirect the spout to the barrel. Most barrels hold around 55 gallons. Collecting the rainwater keeps it in the natural water cycle instead of adding it to the sewer system.

The water is then used to water plants and yards. The water is not for consumption.

Wausau Director of Public Works & Utilities Eric Lindman said the next step will be to network with one of the rain barrel providers and establish the details of the program. The plan will be discussed during the April commission meeting. If approved, the program would begin immediately as it would not need city council approval.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
police lights graphic
1 injured in Nekoosa shooting
Sign hanging on the door of Heavens to Betsy.
You Know You’re From...Stevens Point: Heavens to Betsy
Rika poses for a photo.
Police discuss recent large-scale drug busts spanning multiple central Wisconsin counties
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID

Latest News

Budget proposal would help schools drop race-based mascots
Greenheck has been named as one of Forbes’ America’s Best Midsized Employers.
Forbes’ adds Greenheck to list of country’s best employers
Wisconsin election officials cleared the way Tuesday for special voting deputies to return to...
Voting deputies cleared to return to Wisconsin nursing homes
Bed Bath & Beyond will launch a slew of store brands aimed at reviving the home retailer and...
Bed Bath & Beyond goes with something new to revive brand