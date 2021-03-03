Wausau moves forward with plan to implement rain barrel program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau is in the early stages of implementing a rain barrel program. Tuesday, the Wausau Water Works commission approved a motion to bring the sustainable practice to Wausau.

Many cities in the U.S. have rain barrel programs in place. When a homeowner installs a rain barrel they disconnect their roof’s rain spout and redirect the spout to the barrel. Most barrels hold around 55 gallons. Collecting the rainwater keeps it in the natural water cycle instead of adding it to the sewer system.

The water is then used to water plants and yards. The water is not for consumption.

Wausau Director of Public Works & Utilities Eric Lindman said the next step will be to network with one of the rain barrel providers and establish the details of the program. The plan will be discussed during the April commission meeting. If approved, the program would begin immediately as it would not need city council approval.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.