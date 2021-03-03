Advertisement

Watch: Bear on run in California neighborhood

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – A bear was perusing a Southern California neighborhood into the early hours of Wednesday morning when authorities broke up the party.

Video shows the burly omnivore making its way through yards and running down sidewalks.

Los Angeles County Animal Control officers were called in but couldn’t corner the bear even with the help of multiple trucks and a helicopter overhead.

Bear sightings aren’t unusual in the region.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

