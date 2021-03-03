UWSP dietetic students gain restaurant experience while fighting food insecurity

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Dietetics students at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point are gaining hands-on experience while making a community impact.

When the university’s CPS Café closed due to the pandemic it took away the chance for dietetics students to learn aspects of foodservice operation and management. However, a new partnership with an area non-profit is making a difference for those with food insecurity.

Each week, the students make and prepare about 50-gallons of soup. Central Rivers Farmshed delivers the soup to its food security partners in the community.

“Instead of kind of that day-to-day chaos of the café it’s been really nice to do something with a little bit more direction and really know that you’re making an impact every day,” CPS Café Director Kim Damrow said.

Farmshed’s Local Food Manager, Trevor Drake, said while the organization had been holding a soup fundraiser for some time, the university’s help has more than doubled what they are able to put out.

“What you’re seeing here is two entities, a non-profit and a university pool their resources better to better serve the local economy. With the produce that we buy from the small farmers we are able to help increase the quality that food banks and food pantries are now receiving,” Drake said.

The soup is for sale to the public and a portion of the proceeds benefit area organizations. Soups that are not purchased are donated.

Orders can be made online Thursday and Monday, and are available for pick-up or delivery on Wednesdays.

To donate or get involved with the fundraising efforts, visit their Facebook page here.

