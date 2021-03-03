Remembering Edgar boys basketball’s 1997 glory

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - State titles are what high school athletics are made for. Athletes dream to do what Edgar boys basketball’s 1996-1997 team accomplished.

“I mean, you see the picture up there. You can look up at it whenever you want,” Edgar senior Konnor Wolf said, “It’s just a constant reminder of what the ultimate goal is.”

This Edgar team is special, but they know that those before them were great.

“I know what they did was pretty special and the season that they had,” fellow senior Austin Dahlke said, “We’re hoping to get down there and have another one.”

1997 remains the only state championship in school history— for now.

The team had an incredible ride, starting in the sectional final.

“[It was] the loudest building I’ve played in, to this day,” explained a senior on that team Chris Trawacki, “When we ran out for pregame warmups, the place was just packed. Tons of people.”

“It was alumni, it was classmates, it was teachers, it was parents,” said Ryan Bargender, another senior on that team.

They won that game in a thrilling fashion. They followed that up, of course, with a state championship.

“We won the game and then we just started celebrating,” explained Nathan Lehman, another senior on the senior-led team.

“It was nuts. I think we all made a pile on the w,” said Bargender

That team wasn’t unprecedented. It was years in the making.

“The road to state championship happened a long time before the actual 1996-1997 season,” Bargender said.

“We had a group of seniors we had been together again since fifth-grade playing basketball together,” Trawacki added.

If it sounds familiar, that’s because this year’s Edgar team has a similar make-up.

“We’re very similar teams. Senior-led. Group of guys that have been together for a long time,” said Trawacki, who coaches middle school basketball and varsity football at Edgar.

They’ve got quick guards, we’ve got quick guards. They play good defense,” said Bargender.

Now, 24 years later, the banner from a state title could have company. The 1997 team couldn’t be prouder.

“I’m so proud of them that that they are able to have the same experience that we had,” Lehmann said,

“We all know what it’s like, and I’m sure for all of us it’s a vivid memory, and I’m just kind of happy that these kids kind of get to do that,” Trawecki said.

