Officials warn Wis. businesses of misleading invoices

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials are warning Wisconsin businesses about invoices that are designed to mislead consumers into overpaying for documents.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Financial Institutions and Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin explained that the invoices are designed to look like they are coming from the Secretary of State. According to a news release, the “invoice” will request a payment of $72.50 to pay for a “Certificate of Status.”

The request may also be designed to look like there is a due date, have a logo or even the company’s ID number.

The DFI assured residents that they are not sending this invoice, plus the requested price is far higher than the $10 fee DFI charges businesses to gain an official status certificate.

DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfield warned that these solicitations can lead to customers overpaying for these documents that they can get directly from DFI.

“Carefully review all notices received and contact DFI with questions or to purchase an official certificate of status,” Blumenfield said.

The two agencies advised businesses not to pay this invalid invoice if they receive one, as well as reporting it to the BBB.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.