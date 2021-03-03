Local church delivers free beds to children in need

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Shepherd’s House church in Rib Mountain and Furniture and Appliance Mart have collaborated since 2018 to deliver over 300 beds to children in need in Marathon County.

The program is called “Beds for Kids.” The church collects new twin-sized sheets and comforters and gets bed frames, mattresses and mattress pads at a discounted price from Furniture and Appliance Mart, according to Program Coordinator Jamie Fisher.

“We assemble the entire bed and make the bed for the kids so that they can get a good night’s sleep starting that night.”

Fisher says since 2018, the furniture store has donated 20 free mattress to the program which helps a lot.

And she says the families and children are always appreciative of this program.

“The kids are always very excited about their new beds,” Fisher said. “They always greet us with excitement. They help us carry the stuff in, they help us make the bed and they are very eager to get on their new beds. Sometimes they will lay, sometimes they’ll jump on it.”

Fisher says she receives referrals for the program from several places including different school districts, Women’s Community, Neighbors’ Place and more.

Most of the referrals, however, come from the school districts, according to Fisher.

“Sometimes the needs are identified from their teachers or their school counselors,” she said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and students not being around their teachers as much, she says there is still a need for beds in the community.

“Just because kids have been doing school at home virtually,” Fisher explained, “that has not slowed down the request at all.”

Fisher is currently accepting new twin-sized sheets and comforters for the program. To make a donation or to become a volunteer to help deliver the beds, call Jamie Fisher at (715)-571-9677.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.