Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 39: History Made

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - Three Lakes girls basketball is coming off of what some consider to be the greatest upset in WIAA girls basketball state tournament history.

They took down the top seed Black Hawk and ended their 75-game winning streak in a game no one coming.

Matt Infield runs back the podcasts with Sydney Lurver, Kara Sowinski and coach George Lurvey to go into detail about how they stopped Black Hawk. They walk you through each moment of that day, from the bus ride to La Crosse to the bus ride returning to Three Lakes.

