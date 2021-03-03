Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 39: History Made

By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
THREE LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - Three Lakes girls basketball is coming off of what some consider to be the greatest upset in WIAA girls basketball state tournament history.

They took down the top seed Black Hawk and ended their 75-game winning streak in a game no one coming.

Matt Infield runs back the podcasts with Sydney Lurver, Kara Sowinski and coach George Lurvey to go into detail about how they stopped Black Hawk. They walk you through each moment of that day, from the bus ride to La Crosse to the bus ride returning to Three Lakes.

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

To listen to previous Hilight Zone Podcast interviews, you can click here.

