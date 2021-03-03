Forbes’ adds Greenheck to list of country’s best employers

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Greenheck has been named as one of Forbes’ America’s Best Midsized Employers. The company is headquartered in Schofield. They manufacture air movement, control, and conditioning equipment.

Greenheck Group ranked 214 among midsized companies in the nation and one of the top 15 manufacturers nationally in the midsized category. Greenheck was also selected for the award in 2019.

“This award is a tribute to all of our outstanding team members across the U.S. who go above and beyond to deliver essential ventilation equipment, especially this past year,” said Jim McIntyre, Greenheck Group President and CEO. “Their efforts are truly appreciated.”

Companies considered for this award were rated by nationwide independent survey respondents on work-related topics such as working conditions, salary, the potential for development, and overall company image.

Greenheck was founded in 1947.

