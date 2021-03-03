First Alert Suntabulous Wednesday Weather Forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Wind gusts exceeded 30mph throughout most of Tuesday, which kept the “feels like” temperatures in the 20s throughout most of the day. Expect less wind and still mild weather to continue for Wednesday, with high temperatures returning to the lower 40s across central Wisconsin.

Temps remaining above average for the next several days (WSAW)

Dry weather will continue throughout the rest of the week and last into the weekend as the jet stream continues to remain in southern Canada, keeping most storm systems away from The Badger State. Other than a few sprinkles or flurries early Monday morning, the weather will remain dry until the middle part of next week.

Mild weather will continue for the better part of the next 7-10 days, with some showers finally returning to Wisconsin. Long term, the larger scale weather pattern will shift a bit more for the third week of March, with cooler temperatures making a return around Sunday March 14, which is the start of Daylight Saving Time for the year.

Temps to remain about 10-15° above average (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.