Enrollment opens next month for preschool at Monk Botanical Gardens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Open enrollment for the garden and nature-based preschool program at Monk Botaqincial Gardens in Wausau will open next month.

Sprouts Garden Preschool is for students ages 3-5. Enrollment will open on April 2 for families with a membership or higher. Open enrollment for non-members opens on April 19.

The school will have a curriculum based on environmental literacy. Students will spend at least 80% of their time outdoors, guided in exploration and learning by a skilled early childhood environmental educator.

Parents who would like to learn more about the preschool can attend one of two upcoming Zoom meetings.

March 30 at 6 p.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4384197982

April 1 at 6 p.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4384197982

An open house is planned for late spring 2021. The preschool is scheduled to open in the fall.

