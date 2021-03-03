Dietitians recommend eggs as a fundamental first food

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the best foods for a baby’s healthy brain development is already in most refrigerators: eggs. In an historic first, the newly released 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans includes recommendations for birth to 24 months old and specifically recommends eggs as an important first food for infants and toddlers, as well as for pregnant women and lactating moms.

The latest Guidelines substantiate that eggs – long known to be a vital source of nutrients for people of all ages – provide several nutrients important for babies during the time in which their brains are rapidly developing. Notably, the Guidelines highlighted the importance of choline, a nutrient plentiful in eggs, while recommending eggs as a first food for babies to help reduce risk for an egg allergy.

DID YOU KNOW?

Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse that support brain health. They are a rich source of choline, a nutrient crucial to fetal brain development and brain health across the lifespan.

With 90% of brain growth happening before kindergarten, eggs help make every bite count, especially when babies are just being introduced to solid foods.

Early introduction of eggs (after 4 months of age and when a baby is developmentally ready) may help reduce the risk of developing an egg allergy.

The Dietary Guidelines also affirm that eggs, as a nutrient-dense food, can contribute to the health and wellbeing of Americans of all ages in several ways, including providing important nutrients like protein and choline for teenagers, B12 for older adults and is a natural source of Vitamin D.

On Wednesday, registered dietitian Liz Weiss joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the newly released Dietary Guidelines, nutritional benefit of eggs for babies and toddlers as well as how eating eggs at every age and life stage can help contribute to health and wellbeing. She also offered healthy recipes for babies and the entire family.

