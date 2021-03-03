Advertisement

Central Wisconsin meth supplier sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

Methamphetamine illustration
Methamphetamine illustration(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for supplying methamphetamine to a distribution operation in central Wisconsin.

A federal judge who sentenced Chong Chueneng Moua in Madison Tuesday said the defendant was the source of large quantities of methamphetamine flowing into Wisconsin. Federal prosecutors say the leader of the conspiracy, Lisa Xiong, drove to Minnesota to pick up methamphetamine from Moua on several occasions.

Xiong then distributed that methamphetamine to lower-level associates in and around Wausau. Moua is the ninth of eleven individuals indicted in the case to plead guilty to their roles in the distribution conspiracy.

