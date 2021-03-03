Blank: Normal fall semester at UW hinges on vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s top leader says a normal fall semester will hinge on the pace of vaccinations for faculty, staff and students.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in remarks to the Wisconsin Counties Association’s annual Legislative Exchange meeting Wednesday that the university hopes to vaccinate all faculty and staff before the spring semester ends.

She said students who haven’t been vaccinated by the start of the fall semester will need to get vaccinated on campus. She said if that happens the semester will look reasonably normal. She didn’t elaborate.

UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if student vaccinations will be mandatory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.