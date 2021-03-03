Advertisement

Bed Bath & Beyond goes with something new to revive brand

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Bed Bath & Beyond will launch a slew of store brands aimed at reviving the home retailer and bringing in new customers in their 20s and 30s.

The Union, New Jersey-based retailer plans to unveil at least eight new store brands this fiscal year, with six of them being unveiled in the first six months of the year.

The company will also launch thousands of new products available only at the retailer as it seeks to take a bigger share of the $180 billion home market. Store brands are expected to increase from roughly 10% of the retailer’s overall sales to approximately 30% within the first three years.

