1 injured in Nekoosa shooting

police lights graphic(VNL)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - 1 man is injured after being shot Tuesday night in Nekoosa.

Officials say officers with the Nekoosa Police Department and Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on Cranmoor Road for a report of 63-year-old man that had been shot with a firearm.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment from one gunshot wound.

Police say a 50-year-old woman was taken into custody and has been booked into the Wood County Jail for attempted Second Degree Intentional Homicide and Endangering Safety by use of a Dangerous Weapon.

No names have been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

