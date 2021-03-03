1 injured in Nekoosa shooting
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - 1 man is injured after being shot Tuesday night in Nekoosa.
Officials say officers with the Nekoosa Police Department and Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on Cranmoor Road for a report of 63-year-old man that had been shot with a firearm.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment from one gunshot wound.
Police say a 50-year-old woman was taken into custody and has been booked into the Wood County Jail for attempted Second Degree Intentional Homicide and Endangering Safety by use of a Dangerous Weapon.
No names have been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.