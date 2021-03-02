Advertisement

Wausau West hires Jon Albee as new baseball coach

(WEAU)
By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau West announced on Monday that they have hired Jon Albee as their new baseball coach. Albee was the head coach at Edgar High School from 1999-2013, and a release from the school says he has coached youth baseball in the Wausau area for more than a decade.

The Warriors finished last in the Wisconsin Valley Conference the last time a spring season was played in 2019, but had finished top-two in the conference the previous three seasons, including a title in 2017.

Albee replaces Ryan Whalen as head coach.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers Logo
Son of former Green Bay Packer loses dad’s Super Bowl ring
Heavy snow is expected a good part of the Northwoods today.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow heavy at times in the Northwoods
Post-COVID hair loss patient Kelly Ryan shows how much hair she currently loses in one shower
Another COVID side effect: hair loss, Madison woman shares devastating experience
Here are a few of the snowfall totals in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Sunday snowfall totals
Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation supports retired fireman's family with...
Wausau firefighters support retired fireman’s family with medical bills

Latest News

This is a photo of Adam Stenavich of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Marshfield native, Packers coach Adam Stenavich promoted to offensive line/run game coordinator
Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt tweets a picture of himself wearing a Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.
Cardinals agree to terms with free agent edge rusher JJ Watt
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 38: Partying Like It’s 1997
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers donates $1M to help struggling small businesses in hometown