Wausau West hires Jon Albee as new baseball coach

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau West announced on Monday that they have hired Jon Albee as their new baseball coach. Albee was the head coach at Edgar High School from 1999-2013, and a release from the school says he has coached youth baseball in the Wausau area for more than a decade.

The Warriors finished last in the Wisconsin Valley Conference the last time a spring season was played in 2019, but had finished top-two in the conference the previous three seasons, including a title in 2017.

Albee replaces Ryan Whalen as head coach.

