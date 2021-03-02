Wausau West hires Jon Albee as new baseball coach
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau West announced on Monday that they have hired Jon Albee as their new baseball coach. Albee was the head coach at Edgar High School from 1999-2013, and a release from the school says he has coached youth baseball in the Wausau area for more than a decade.
The Warriors finished last in the Wisconsin Valley Conference the last time a spring season was played in 2019, but had finished top-two in the conference the previous three seasons, including a title in 2017.
Albee replaces Ryan Whalen as head coach.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.