Wausau School District adapts to virtual version of Read Across America Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For more than 20 years, students and teachers have been celebrating Read Across America and Dr. Seuss’ birthday with themed days and guest readers. This year, due to the pandemic, the celebration has changed but remains focused on exploring the world through books.

Read Across America began in 1998 and was held on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, which is March 2. Since then the National Education Association has re-branded the week to focus on books that tell children of color or different gender identities that they belong in the world and that the world belongs to them.

Wausau School District librarians have recruited book lovers to record themselves reading one of their favorite books for teachers to play for their class.

Featured readers include nearly two-dozen teachers, retired educators, Rib Mountain Fire Department paramedics, and tech assistants.

Librarian Marie Martens said the participation from the community is not just a nice gesture, but proof that Read Across America Week can make a big impact on students and their love for reading.

“It crazy to see that my passion for life, my job, my career can really inspire others to love books and reading, not that I directly had an effect, but maybe some other librarian or another teacher, when they were kids, did. And it’s good to see them wanting to pay that forward or pay that back by inspiring new a new generation or inspiring some new kid, to love reading and learning stuff,” Marten said.

Martens hopes that the teachers will play as many videos as they can for their classes or even send the link to the videos home with kids to listen to at their houses.

This week Wausau schools will also be holding fun book-themed dress-up days for kids hoping to share the importance and joy of reading.

