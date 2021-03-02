Advertisement

Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but ‘doing better’

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.(Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was “doing better.”

The Utah Republican said the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston. He told reporters he was taken to a hospital and got stitches on his right eyebrow and lip.

“I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney joked. “I went to CPAC — that was a problem.”

Romney did not attend the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. The event was largely a celebration of former President Donald Trump. Romney was one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers Logo
Son of former Green Bay Packer loses dad’s Super Bowl ring
Heavy snow is expected a good part of the Northwoods today.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow heavy at times in the Northwoods
Post-COVID hair loss patient Kelly Ryan shows how much hair she currently loses in one shower
Another COVID side effect: hair loss, Madison woman shares devastating experience
Here are a few of the snowfall totals in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Sunday snowfall totals
Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation supports retired fireman's family with...
Wausau firefighters support retired fireman’s family with medical bills

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Calls for Cuomo’s resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges
Vaccine
March vaccination efforts in Wisconsin could see a large increase
Sign hanging on the door of Heavens to Betsy.
You Know You’re From...Stevens Point: Heavens to Betsy
Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia