Advertisement

Rep. Kind urges postmaster to address USPS problems

Rep. Ron Kind
Rep. Ron Kind(Ron Kind Campaign)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) -Rep. Ron Kind has sent a letter to USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy urging him to implement operational changes.

“Communities across Wisconsin rely on the USPS but recently because of mail delays, invoices and bills are piling up, paychecks are lost in the mail, and prescriptions are nowhere to be found. This is unacceptable,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “Wisconsinites shouldn’t be going weeks without mail and the services they depend on.”

Congress passed legislation to provide $10 billion for the USPS to ensure solvency, increase staffing capacity, and lessen the burden the COVID-19 pandemic has put on the mail system. But Kind said it’s clear that more needs to be done.

In August, Rep. Kind urged Postmaster General DeJoy to ensure that mail delivery would not be impacted by the changes made to the USPS’s operations and organizational structure.

Read the letter here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Post-COVID hair loss patient Kelly Ryan shows how much hair she currently loses in one shower
Another COVID side effect: hair loss, Madison woman shares devastating experience
Sign hanging on the door of Heavens to Betsy.
You Know You’re From...Stevens Point: Heavens to Betsy
A huge iceberg that's bigger than New York City broke off near a UK base in Antarctica.
New York City-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Despite teachers now being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, staff who choose to...
School districts in north central Wisconsin say it could be weeks before teachers can get COVID vaccines
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers donates $1M to help struggling small businesses in hometown

Latest News

Adapting Read Across America Week
Adapting Read Across America Week
police lights graphic
Menomonie man jailed on suspicion of killing infant son
Grocery giveaway Tuesday for Portage County residents in need
First degree homicide charges have been filed against David A. Kahl (right) in the 2008 killing...
Mental exam ordered for man accused of killing Brittany Zimmermann