Rep. Kind urges postmaster to address USPS problems

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) -Rep. Ron Kind has sent a letter to USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy urging him to implement operational changes.

“Communities across Wisconsin rely on the USPS but recently because of mail delays, invoices and bills are piling up, paychecks are lost in the mail, and prescriptions are nowhere to be found. This is unacceptable,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “Wisconsinites shouldn’t be going weeks without mail and the services they depend on.”

Congress passed legislation to provide $10 billion for the USPS to ensure solvency, increase staffing capacity, and lessen the burden the COVID-19 pandemic has put on the mail system. But Kind said it’s clear that more needs to be done.

In August, Rep. Kind urged Postmaster General DeJoy to ensure that mail delivery would not be impacted by the changes made to the USPS’s operations and organizational structure.

