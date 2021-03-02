Advertisement

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry learns from "scars"

Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Joe Barry gives an instruction at an NFL football...
Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Joe Barry gives an instruction at an NFL football training camp Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Joe Barry is the man tabbed with bringing the Packers defense to elite status.

Berry was the Lions defensive coordinator in 2007 and 2008. Both years, Detroit finished last in the league in yards given up.

He received his second chance as a defensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016 with Washington. Washington finished the lower third of the league as a defense, but he’s using those experiences to better himself.

“I’m really proud of my scars. I really am,” said Barry. “I think that in life, you’re hardened in life by tough experience. Just like anything in life if you do something long enough, you’re gonna experience the highest of highs and lowest of lows. When you do experience those lows, when you do get those scars, if you learn from it and grow from it and expand, you don’t have to wear sleeves and cover them up.”

Packers fans will be happy with what Barry had to say about the team heading into 2021.

“I’m not making a bunch of promises, but I’ll promise the guys will tackle,” said Barry.

He added that it’s his job to get the ball back to Aaron Rodgers.

“We’re going to play fast and furious,” said Barry.

