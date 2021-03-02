New Alzheimer’s Association report revels racial disparities in Alzheimer’s and dementia care

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Findings from two national surveys, released Tuesday, appearing in the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, report that the Alzheimer’s burden across the country continues to grow. This year 1 in 9 Americans 65 and older – or 6.2 million people in the U.S. – are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Two-thirds (3.8 million) are women. One in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Another alarming statistic in the report: deaths due to Alzheimer’s between 2000 and 2019, has more than doubled, increasing 145%.

Here’s some other facts and figures at a glance:

Caregiving

● In 2020, more than 11 million caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias provided an estimated 15.3 billion hours of unpaid care, a contribution to the nation valued at $257 billion.

● Nearly half of all caregivers (48%) who provide help to older adults do so for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

● Approximately two-thirds of caregivers are women, and one-third of dementia caregivers are daughters.

● Forty-one percent of caregivers have a household income of $50,000 or less.

Cost of Care

● In 2021, total payments for all individuals with Alzheimer’s or other dementias are estimated at $355 billion (not including unpaid caregiving).

● Medicare and Medicaid are expected to cover $239 billion or 67% of the total health care and long-term care payments for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Out-of-pocket spending is expected to be $76 billion.

● Total payments for health care, long-term care and hospice care for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias are projected to increase to more than $1.1 trillion in 2050.

● The total lifetime cost of care for someone with dementia is estimated at $373,527.

During the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic and social justice movements have sparked new conversations about health and health care disparities faced by people of color, especially when it comes to access, discrimination and trust in the healthcare system at large.

For the first time, the accompanying special report, “Race, Ethnicity and Alzheimer’s in America,” examines perspectives and experiences of Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native and White Americans in regard to Alzheimer’s and dementia care. The survey found that discrimination is a significant barrier to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

Among the findings:

More than one-third of Black Americans (36%), and nearly one-fifth of Hispanic Americans (18%) and Asian Americans (19%), believe discrimination would be a barrier to receiving Alzheimer’s care.

Half of Black Americans (50%) report they’ve experienced health care discrimination; more than 4 in 10 Native Americans (42%) and one-third of Asian Americans (34%) and Hispanic Americans (33%) likewise report having experienced discrimination when seeking health care.

A companion survey of Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers found:

Among caregivers of color, half or more say they have faced discrimination when navigating health care settings for their care recipient, with the top concern being that providers or staff do not listen to what they are saying because of their race, color or ethnicity.

The current surveys are among the first to examine the attitudes and experiences of White, Hispanic, Black, Asian and Native Americans in regard to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

Other key findings from the report include:

People of color want health providers who understand their unique experiences and backgrounds, but many doubt they would have access to culturally competent providers

Black Americans lack trust in research trials and half doubt that advances in Alzheimer’s treatments will be shared

Knowledge, awareness, concern and stigma about Alzheimer’s varies widely across racial and ethnic groups

On Tuesday, Dr. Carl Hill, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Alzheimer’s Association, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench to discuss the findings of this survey and what can be done to overcome current barriers to improve Alzheimer’s and dementia care. You can see the full report here.

The Alzheimer’s Association also took an in-depth look at the latest statistics and information on Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality, costs of care and impact on caregivers across the country and in Wisconsin.

In Wisconsin, there are 120,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s. Those numbers are expected to increase 8% by 2025 - just five years from now -- unless new treatments are advanced. The state also reported 881 more deaths from Alzheimer’s and dementia during the COVID-19 pandemic, than compared to averages over the past five years - a 15.8% increase.

“Wisconsin has a slightly higher rate of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease than some other states, in large part because of the aging population in many of our rural communities. We have more individuals who are at risk because they are in that risk age,” said Kate Kahles, Program Manager of the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter

Kahles added that from a societal standpoint, the cost of Alzheimer’s disease is one of the biggest concerns. Not only is there lost work and wages, but the Medicaid program last year paid $777 million to provide care to those with dementia -- in Wisconsin alone. That number is expected to go up nearly 19% by 2025.

