Mental exam ordered for man accused of killing Brittany Zimmermann

First degree homicide charges have been filed against David A. Kahl (right) in the 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann.(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, WIS. (AP) - A judge in Dane County has ordered a competency examination for the man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008.

Attorneys for David Kahl say he has had recent medical episodes which raise questions about whether he has the ability to assist in his defense. The nature of those episodes were not described in the defense attorneys’ letter to Judge Juan Colas.

The 54-year-old defendant was charged last year with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann. Zimmerman was a Marshfield native studying Medical Microbiology and Immunology when she was stabbed to death on April 2, 2008, in her apartment on the 500 block of Doty Street .

Kahl is serving a prison sentence at Oshkosh Correctional Institution for a seventh-offense drunken driving conviction.

