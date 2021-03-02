March vaccination efforts in Wisconsin could see a large increase

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With a new vaccine approved for emergency use, Wisconsin health care providers say the supply of vaccines could be larger each week.

“For the remainder of the month, we’re just going to be seeing increasing weekly supplies once we get to later March,” said Matt Anderson, the senior director of medical care at UW-Health.

The addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes three different vaccines available to the public. That vaccine is scheduled to arrive in Wisconsin next week with about 47,000 doses.

“In the trial, after 28 days of having the vaccination from Johnson and Johnson,” Anderson said, “zero hospitalizations and zero deaths.”

Group 1B is now eligible for the vaccine. That includes educators and child-care workers first, followed by Medicaid enrollees and public-facing essential workers, non-frontline healthcare workers and facility staff, and residents in congregate living settings.

That means much more supply is needed, specifically in the group of those aged 65 and older.

“We continue to have over 32,000 individuals who are on our waitlist,” explained Meranda Eggebrecht, a clinical quality nurse specialist at Marshfield Clinic.

Tack on about 15,000 at Aspirus and the priority still lies with that population.

“It may take us weeks to months to vaccinate our currently eligible population ages 65 and older before we move on to that next eligible group,” Eggebrecht explained.

That’s with a supply of about 20-25% of their requested vaccines. At Aspirus, it’s a similar picture.

“We will continue to focus on the 65-plus population as a key group, There’s a lot of demand that’s out there.” said Jeff Wickland, senior vice president and president of Aspirus Wausau Hospital, “People are very excited to get the vaccine. People are excited to get the vaccine and hopefully end the pandemic. And the supply is working its way through.

But however, and whatever, vaccines they get, they will utilize each one.

“We use whatever vaccine we can get. We think it’s important to get the vaccine in everybody who’d like to have that,” said Wickland.

