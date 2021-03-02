Kroger joins Walgreens to accelerate Wisconsin vaccination efforts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Certain Kroger stores will start to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week as partners in the state’s Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“We are excited to continue to expand Wisconsin’s vaccine infrastructure and provide more access to vaccine by adding another pharmacy partner to this critical program,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “While the amount of vaccine in Wisconsin is increasing, it is still not enough to meet demand. Please continue to be patient, and follow good public health practices like wearing a mask and staying home, while we work with vaccinators across the state to get shots in arms.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Kroger joins Walgreens as pharmacy participants in the program. It provides a broader reach into communities in need of vaccine. In Wisconsin, Kroger includes the following Roundy’s grocery stores: Metro Market and Pick-n-Save. The exact locations were not disclosed in a news release.

