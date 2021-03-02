Grocery giveaway Tuesday for Portage County residents in need

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County residents who are in need are encouraged to stop by the Salvation Army to receive a free box of groceries.

The boxes include chicken, fruits, vegetables, yogurt, cheese, and more. The giveaway is from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday.

More than 150 boxes are available. The Salvation Army is located at 1600 Briggs St. in Stevens Point. To receive a box, go to the front desk.

Update! We will be doing this again March 2 from 1-3 pm. No registration required. Stop by! Posted by The Salvation Army Stevens Point on Monday, March 1, 2021

