Grocery giveaway Tuesday for Portage County residents in need

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County residents who are in need are encouraged to stop by the Salvation Army to receive a free box of groceries.

The boxes include chicken, fruits, vegetables, yogurt, cheese, and more. The giveaway is from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday.

More than 150 boxes are available. The Salvation Army is located at 1600 Briggs St. in Stevens Point. To receive a box, go to the front desk.

Update! We will be doing this again March 2 from 1-3 pm. No registration required. Stop by!

Posted by The Salvation Army Stevens Point on Monday, March 1, 2021

