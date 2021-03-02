First Alert Tuesday Breezy Forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Tuesday morning temperatures started out in the single digits above zero, which is a few degrees below the average for the early part of March. While the windy conditions will continue again for Tuesday, the wind direction will turn to the south southwest, which will bring in some much warmer conditions from southwestern Wisconsin into central Wisconsin by the late afternoon hours. Occasional wind gusts will exceed 30 mph throughout the early afternoon Tuesday. Overall, high temperatures will be above normal after a cold Monday afternoon with highs in the teens.

Wind gusts over 30mph likely today (WSAW)

Breezy and milder conditions will continue for a majority of the first week of March, with generally dry conditions expected throughout the weekend as temps hold several degrees above average throughout next Tuesday. Expect a slight chance for rain showers next Tuesday night, with more rain possible for next Wednesday.

While it will remain fairly mild for a good portion of the first full week of March, expect a large scale weather pattern shift for the third week of March, with a cool down expected to arrive around Tuesday March 17.

Milder weather for the beginning of March (WSAW)

