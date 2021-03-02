Advertisement

DNR: More than 1,800 sturgeon speared during 2021 season

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - State wildlife officials say another 50 sturgeon were harvested on the final day of the 2021 sturgeon spearing season, bringing the season total to 1,831 fish throughout the entire Winnebago System.

On Lake Winnebago alone, 1,467 sturgeon were harvested throughout the 2021 season. Out of those fish, 249 were juvenile females, 660 were adult females, and 558 were males.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, out of the 50 fish harvested Sunday, two weighed more than 100 pounds. The biggest sturgeon registered Sunday weighed in at 135.8 pounds, and according to the DNR, was speared by Kevin Ward.

Overall, the agency says 77 harvested fish weighed in at 100 pounds or more during the season. Those fish made up 4.2% of the total system-wide harvest. The DNR says that figure is similar to the percentage during the 2020 and 2019 seasons, saying the fish have been leaner in general due to likely consuming more red worms than shad.

According to the DNR, this year’s harvest on Lake Winnebago was the highest since the 2015 season. Wildlife officials say the harvest was higher due to the clear water conditions around portions of the lake.

Out of the 50 fish harvested Sunday, the DNR says nine were juvenile females, 17 were adult females and 24 were males.

Below are the season totals provided by the Wisconsin DNR. CLICK HERE for more season numbers, including harvest caps.

Upriver LakesLake WinnebagoUpriver Lakes + Winnebago
Juvenile Female42249291
Adult Female77660737
Male245558803
100 lbs or more116677

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers Logo
Son of former Green Bay Packer loses dad’s Super Bowl ring
Heavy snow is expected a good part of the Northwoods today.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow heavy at times in the Northwoods
Post-COVID hair loss patient Kelly Ryan shows how much hair she currently loses in one shower
Another COVID side effect: hair loss, Madison woman shares devastating experience
Here are a few of the snowfall totals in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Sunday snowfall totals
Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation supports retired fireman's family with...
Wausau firefighters support retired fireman’s family with medical bills

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive in Wis. next week
Starting March 1, teachers and others in phase 1-B were eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
Daycare providers prepare for Covid-19 vaccine
TONIGHT AT 10: Peek inside a new ice cream parlor in Stevens Point opening soon
TONIGHT AT 10: Peek inside a new ice cream parlor opening soon in Stevens Point
Despite teachers now being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, staff who choose to...
School districts in north central Wisconsin say it could be weeks before teachers can get COVID vaccines
Family displaced, no injuries reported in Stevens Point house fire
Family displaced, no injuries reported in Stevens Point house fire