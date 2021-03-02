Advertisement

DATCP to provide free signs to retailers to prevent gift card payment scams

gift card scam
gift card scam
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is hoping new signage displayed at gift card point of sale areas will prevent people from falling for gift card payment scams.

DATCP announced Tuesday the signs are available for free to grocers, retail stores and gas stations upon request. Retailers or trade organizations interested in participating in the campaign can request free signage from DATCP by contacting the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or emailing DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov with the number of items they want and where to send them.

Gift Card Scam Sign
Gift Card Scam Sign(DATCP)

Scammers attempt to convince their victims to submit payments by gift cards for fake tickets, outstanding debts, or to prevent utilities or services from suspension. These imposters prefer payment via gift card because gift cards are like cash, once you turn over the card number, the transaction cannot be canceled, refunded, or traced, often leaving the victim out hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Each sign will warn consumers that paying someone with gift cards is always a scam. The signs will also list DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline number so consumers can call and report a scam or ask for advice about how to avoid one right from the store.

