Coming this weekend: Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

(AP) - A family friendly streaming option this week is the Walt Disney Co.’s computer-animated “Raya and the Last Dragon,” featuring the voices of “Star Wars’” Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as a dragon.

The fantasy adventure finds a lone warrior, Raya, on a mission to track down a dragon (yes, it’s the last one) who has the powers to stop an evil invader and save humanity.

Co-written by “Crazy Rich Asians” screenwriter Adele Lim and directed by Don Hall (“Big Hero 6”) and Carlos Lopez Estrada (“Blindspotting”), “Raya” also features the voices of Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh and Benedict Wong.

The film will be available on Disney+ Friday with “Premier Access,” meaning it’ll cost $29.99 to rent. It’ll also be in theaters.

On March 5, join Raya on her quest to find the last dragon. See Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters or order it on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on March 5. Learn more: https://t.co/VbE7d6KNRP pic.twitter.com/54wfglZWMQ — Raya and the Last Dragon (@DisneyRaya) January 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.