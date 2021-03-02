Advertisement

CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to put out new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A CDC official says the agency will release the details once they’re finalized later this week.

The guidance will reportedly include a recommendation that people who have been vaccinated limit social interactions to small home gatherings.

Those gatherings should include only others who also have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, there will be a recommendation that people keep wearing masks in public and social distancing once fully vaccinated.

There will also be guidance on what to consider when planning travel.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign hanging on the door of Heavens to Betsy.
You Know You’re From...Stevens Point: Heavens to Betsy
Post-COVID hair loss patient Kelly Ryan shows how much hair she currently loses in one shower
Another COVID side effect: hair loss, Madison woman shares devastating experience
A huge iceberg that's bigger than New York City broke off near a UK base in Antarctica.
New York City-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people
Despite teachers now being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, staff who choose to...
School districts in north central Wisconsin say it could be weeks before teachers can get COVID vaccines

Latest News

FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US
COVID-19 vaccinations are important around the world
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports 324 new cases, 28 COVID-19 deaths
On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that...
Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court