Advertisement

Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is directing states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers during the month of March, and announced that the federal government will help in the effort through its partnership with retail pharmacies.

Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

To achieve this, Biden announced that qualifying individuals will be able to sign up this month to be vaccinated at a pharmacy near them.

Biden said that while schools are safe to reopen even before staff have been vaccinated, “time and again, we’ve heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that,” so to “accelerate” the safe reopening teachers should be prioritized.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign hanging on the door of Heavens to Betsy.
You Know You’re From...Stevens Point: Heavens to Betsy
Post-COVID hair loss patient Kelly Ryan shows how much hair she currently loses in one shower
Another COVID side effect: hair loss, Madison woman shares devastating experience
A huge iceberg that's bigger than New York City broke off near a UK base in Antarctica.
New York City-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people
Despite teachers now being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, staff who choose to...
School districts in north central Wisconsin say it could be weeks before teachers can get COVID vaccines

Latest News

Wednesday's Forecast
First Alert Tuesday Breezy Forecast
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
Woman helping elderly man
New Alzheimer’s Association report revels racial disparities in Alzheimer’s and dementia care
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate