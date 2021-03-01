What’s next for James Prokopovitz?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday night, six women and six men found 75-year-old James Prokopovitz guilty of killing his wife, Victoria Prokopovitz, in 2013. In addition to 1st Degree homicide, they also found him guilty of perjury and obstruction for lying.

Following two weeks of testimony and after nearly 23 hours of deliberations - a lengthy debate compared to many jury trials - the four guilty verdicts were read shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Prokopovitz showed little emotion while the verdicts were read, and never shed a tear.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s children were in tears, and her oldest daughter Marsha embraced the investigators involved with the case over the years for a long time.

James Prokopovitz will remain in the Brown County Jail until his sentencing on April 30th, however the intentional homicide charge means he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison.

The final court date is most critical for the family, and is when they will have the opportunity to give victim impact statements, and can address not just the judge, but Prokopovitz himself.

Although the trial may give some closure to the case, unless any appeals are filed - the question of ‘What exactly happened to Victoria?’ remains unanswered.

Action 2 News has reached out to jurors, who are now allowed to talk about the case, but are unsure they want to.

The case drew in viewers from across the country, who watched from states stretching from coast to coast.

