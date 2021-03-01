The Miracle League returns this summer for those with special needs, volunteers needed

Appleton, WI— Registration is underway for Goodwill’s North Central Wisconsin Miracle League programs.

The Miracle League is a program of Goodwill, an organized non-competitive baseball league, and is a national program with 11 programs throughout the state.

There’s three different Miracle Leagues in NCW, according to Kailee Vanderloop, the new program leader of the Miracle League of Fox Valley, in Appleton.

Then there’s the Miracle League of the Lakeshore in Manitowoc and the Miracle League of Chippewa Valley in Eau Claire.

“It’s a league for children ages 4-19, with either a physical or intellectual disability” says Vanderloop.

Since last year’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miracle League will return this summer with safety protocols in place.

“We’ll be working with Outagamie County, the city of Appleton, following any type of local mandate and of course, social distancing when possible” says Vanderloop.

Miracle League Officials say they are currently looking for about 275 volunteers this season. They say that community volunteers are so important to ensure the program is successful.

“Without the volunteers we wouldn’t be able to have a program, so our number one need is what we call a volunteer buddy, so every player is paired with a buddy that’s out there to help support them throughout the game, encourage them and really just develop a friendship” says Vanderloop.

Player registration closes on March 29th, and volunteer registration closes May 17th.

The season kicks off the second week of June.

