Teachers and childcare workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The next eligible population-- teachers and childcare workers can begin the COVID-19 vaccination process in Wisconsin. Based on the current allocation numbers, it will take about two months to vaccinate these groups.

“Everyone included in these newly eligible groups will eventually have the opportunity to get vaccinated, but we are asking everyone to practice patience and wait to schedule an appointment in order to allow those at higher risk to get vaccinated first,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Workers who are more likely to come in contact with the public or who are unable to avoid close contact with others are at higher risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.”

The newly eligible groups include the following in priority order:

Education and child care staff

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings.

While these groups are eligible on March 1, vaccine providers should prioritize previously eligible groups before newer groups. This means individuals in newly eligible groups should not expect to get the vaccine right away. It will take time to get to everyone in priority order.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.