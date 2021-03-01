Special Olympics members adjust fundraising efforts

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Polar Plunge is the most popular fundraiser for the Special Olympics in Wisconsin. This year, they had to cancel it. But Cole Cleworth and other athletes are doing everything they can to make the money elsewhere.

In a normal year, Cleworth would be making a splash at the Polar Plunge.

“It was so awesome. And I always going to jump in the icy cold pool. It was awesome,” Cleworth explained.

This year, they’ve had to adjust.

“We were hoping to go forward with the polar plunge,” explained his mom Debi Cleworth, “That wasn’t, we weren’t able to do that.”

The polar plunge wasn’t possible, but the money was still sorely needed.

“It’s been a challenge. Every little bit helps,” Debi explained, “It’s not going to be nearly what it was like last year.”

In 2020, it was close to $10,000. This year is a stark contrast. For Cole, the money is crucial.

“To raise money for my team. I’m a coach,” Cole explained, “I coach my team and they do well in their sports”

A snowshoeing event yesterday helped.

“This year was a lot more subdued,” Debi said, “Everything has just been toned down a lot.”

But Facebook has been crucial.

“Trying to focus on a lot of online,” Debi said, “People can still go online fundraising for the polar plunge.”

So they’ll make the best of it, knowing every little bit counts.

“These funds are going to be even more impacting because they’re going to be continuing,” Debi said, “And when we’re ready to get back out there, they’ll be there.”

