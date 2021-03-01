Marshfield native, Packers coach Adam Stenavich promoted to offensive line/run game coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield native and Packers coach Adam Stenavich has been named offensive line/run game coordinator, the Packers announced on Monday.

The coach was the offensive line coach in 2020, garnering praise for his ability to deal with a multitude of injuries throughout the season. Green Bay allowed one sack or zero sacks in a league-high 13 games in 2020, tied for the most in a season in team history.

Stenavich previously coached with the San Francisco 49ers for two years before before being hired to coach for his hometown team. Before that, he coached at the University of Michigan, Northern Arizona University and San Jose State.

