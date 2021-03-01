Learn about HPV and the link to certain cancers and diseases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - HPV is human papillomavirus. It is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 85% of people who are sexually active will be infected with HPV at some point in their lives. In fact, every year about 35,000 men and women in the U.S. are diagnosed with certain HPV-related cancers, per the CDC. For most people, HPV clears on its own. But many people may not know that, for those who do not clear the virus, it can cause certain cancers and diseases. There is no way to know which people who have HPV will develop cancer or other health problems later in life.

For International HPV Awareness Day on March 4, and in partnership with Merck, board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Pari Ghodsi joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench to help educate viewers about HPV and certain HPV-related cancers and diseases.

“There are a myriad of HPV-related cancers. The one I’m most comfortable talking about is the one that I see the most, cervical cancer. There are about 12,000 people that are diagnosed with a cervical cancer that is HPV-related in the U.S.”

In terms of screening for cervical cancer, she said the best way you can get screened is by getting a pap smear.

“What the pap smear does is takes a sample of cells from your cervix to look for any abnormalities that could later lead to cancer. Your doctor can also screen your cervix for the presence of HPV by taking a sample of cells and sending it to the lab,” she added.

For more information, visit: HPVCancerStories.com

