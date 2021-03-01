Advertisement

Cardinals agree to terms with free agent edge rusher JJ Watt

Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt tweets a picture of himself wearing a Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.
Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt tweets a picture of himself wearing a Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.(J.J. Watt via Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced the deal with the free-agent edge rusher on Monday. Watt was released last month by the Houston Texans, for whom he won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The 31-year old Pewaukee native and former Wisconsin Badger has been one of the NFL’s best players for a decade but asked out in Houston, which is undergoing a roster upheaval. Watt joins another former Texans star, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, in Arizona. Hopkins was acquired by the Cardinals in a one-sided trade a year ago.

Watt started all 128 games in which he appeared in the past 10 years after entering the league as Houston’s first-round selection, 11th overall, in the 2011 draft out of Wisconsin. In 2017, he was selected as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his work in helping Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey. He was the league’s top defensive player in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers Logo
Son of former Green Bay Packer loses dad’s Super Bowl ring
Heavy snow is expected a good part of the Northwoods today.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow heavy at times in the Northwoods
Here are a few of the snowfall totals in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Sunday snowfall totals
Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation supports retired fireman's family with...
Wausau firefighters support retired fireman’s family with medical bills
police lights graphic
5 injured in Milwaukee shootings over less than 3-hour span

Latest News

Gov. Evers signs bill to fund pay progression for public defenders
Gov. Evers signs bill to fund pay progression for public defenders
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers donates $1M to help struggling small businesses in hometown
Teachers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.
Teachers and childcare workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Overcoming Your Fear Of Needles
Overcoming Your Fear Of Needles