Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 38: Partying Like It’s 1997

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar boys basketball is heading to state for the first time since 1997, and it couldn’t feel sweeter.

Noah Manderfeld talks with Brayden Baumgartner, Drew Guden and Kyle Brewster about the road to state and how much sweeter this feels after their football season was cut short before state. Head coach David Huss also talks about the group and discusses their matchup with Lourdes Acadamy on Friday.

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

