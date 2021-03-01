Experts say fear of needles shouldn’t prevent you from receiving COVID-19 vaccine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some, the thought of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine gives them a sense of relief, but for others only thoughts of anxiety. About a quarter of adults are afraid of needles, and an estimated 7% of adults say they avoid immunizations because of that fear, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health care professionals at Marshfield Clinic said it’s normal to feel nervous when getting a shot. Lois Dix is the RN Operations Manager for the Pediatric Ambulatory Services. She said there are many ways a person can prepare for a vaccine and cope with the fear of needles, also known as trypanophobia.

Dix suggests taking a deep breath. If you are a person who gets queasy, looking away can also help. Dix said distracting her patients with small talk usually seems to help patients work through their anxiety about pain as well.

“Shots are really quite painless or the pain only lasts for a couple of seconds. And maybe your arm is sore the next day, but the procedure itself, we really try and make it very pain-free,” Dix said.

She said other ways to make the process easier include scheduling a vaccine at a time of day that would be less stressful. It’s also best to wear clothing that can easily expose your arm. Lastly, if you are a person who is nervous around needles, Dix suggests asking questions.

“All health care professionals are trained to make this experience as easy as possible. We want you to feel comfortable and understand what is going on. So if that means answering a hundred questions, that is what we will do,” Dix said.

