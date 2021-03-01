Advertisement

Gov. Evers signs bill to fund pay progression for public defenders

Gov. Evers signs bill to fund pay progression for public defenders
Gov. Evers signs bill to fund pay progression for public defenders(Gov. Tony Evers)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 1, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill to increase salaries for public defenders.

“Our public defenders play a vital role in ensuring every Wisconsinite has zealous representation and that our system is efficient and just,” Evers said. “For too long they have been doing more with less, and it shows.”

Senate Bill (SB) 62, is a bipartisan bill that will allow the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office to utilize savings to provide a pay progression increase to staff to help retain and recruit, while ensuring competitive salaries compared to their prosecutor counterparts.  

The savings is due to staff turnover in the past year.

