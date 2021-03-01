GOP urges Gov. Evers to spend federal aid on in-person schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Assembly Republicans are urging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to divert more federal COVID-19 relief dollars to schools offering in-person instruction.

A group of GOP legislators led by Rep. Mark Born, co-chairman of the Legislature’s powerful budget committee, held a news conference Monday urging Evers to spend more discretionary funding from the CARES Act to defray costs for in-person schools, including substitute teachers, personal protective equipment and transportation.

Today, I am urging the governor to use new federal education funds to reimburse school districts that have been teaching our students in person. It is crucial that the schools that have been safely teaching in-person receive support for doing right by their students and families. pic.twitter.com/B8m6sBeV4k — Patrick Snyder (@RepSnyder85) March 1, 2021

They said multiple studies show children learn better in-person than virtually. Evers spokeswoman didn’t respond to a message. Republicans have been pushing for a broad return to in-person classes. Last month the budget committee shifted $65.5 million in federal aid for schools that offer in-person instruction.

A local press conference was held Monday in Rothschild. Joining Rep. Pat Snyder (R-Wausau) was Rep. Donna Rozar (R-Marshfield), Rep. Calvin Callahan (R-Tomahawk) and Superintendent Kristine Gilmore, Ed.D., D.C. Everest Area School District.

