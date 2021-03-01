Advertisement

Forest County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Rapid COVID Testing
Rapid COVID Testing
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Forest County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services website showed five tests processed were negative. The county’s health department said with that news there are no known active cases and no one is currently hospitalized.

A person is considered recovered if they are symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis.

Since the pandemic began, 927 confirmed cases in Forest County. Twenty-three people from the county have died due to complications from COVID-19.

*Information current as of Monday, March 1st* Forest County Health Officials have confirmed 0 additional person has...

Posted by Forest County Health Department on Monday, March 1, 2021

