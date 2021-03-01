Forest County reports no new COVID-19 cases
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Forest County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services website showed five tests processed were negative. The county’s health department said with that news there are no known active cases and no one is currently hospitalized.
A person is considered recovered if they are symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis.
Since the pandemic began, 927 confirmed cases in Forest County. Twenty-three people from the county have died due to complications from COVID-19.
